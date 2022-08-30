Daily Update: Banner year for Arts & Crafts Fair, Photos from the annual Rubber Duck race
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Arts & Crafts Fair organizer: It was a ‘banner year’
A quacker jack of an event: Chamber of Commerce sponsors 11th annual Rubber Duck race
A Shelter Island summer staple — Snapper Derby 2022 has great fish stories for all
New nonprofit aims to provide services to victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and violence
NORTHFORKER
The best things we ate (so far!) on the North Fork this year
North Fork Dream Home: Hidden backyard oasis in the heart of Greenport Village
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today and a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight at the low will be around 70.