Exploring the fun of Shelter Island: Children’s book debuts

A new book has appeared this summer, capturing for children the many wonderful experiences of the Island, from getting up close with ospreys, turtles, deer and other wildlife, to the fun of living on the water — swimming, fishing, sailing or just exploring.

The story is told in verse by author Therése Palmiotto with colorful illustrations by Samuel Palmiotto, her father-in-law.

It’s called: “Exploring Shelter Island — a Book for Curious Young Visitors.”

Therése and her husband James have had a home on the Island since 2018, spending as much time as they can here all year long with their son Dominick, 9, and daughter Abigail, 6.

“The idea for the book came to me as early as my first visit with our children,” Therése said. “I typed out a rhyming little story a few years ago, and it sat on my phone in the ‘Notes’ section for quite some time.”

Eventually, the collaboration with her father-in-law produced “Exploring Shelter Island” which was published this spring.

This past winter, Therése began writing a column for the Reporter, “A Home on the Island,” relating her family’s experiences of exploring the Island in all seasons.

Samuel (Sandy) Palmiotto has been visiting the Island since 1977. On one of his visits with Therése and James, he began attending the plein air art workshop on Taylor’s Island.

He is currently an adjunct professor of Visual Merchandising at LIU Post, and has always used his artistic talent as the foundation of his professional career within the retail/merchandising industry.

Recently, they visited the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Farmers Market for a book signing — and sold out their supply in the first hour, so they will be back this Saturday, the last day of the Farmers Market season, for another signing.

The Market is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Exploring Shelter Island — a Book for Curious Young Visitors” is available on Amazon and at Finley’s Fiction in the Heights.