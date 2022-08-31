Children’s book explores fun of Shelter Island, This week’s police blotter
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Exploring the fun of Shelter Island: Children’s book debuts
Final match ups for Shelter Island Country Club Championships
Wild day on the water for the Menantic Yacht Club
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Aug. 30, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Your guide to a Martha Stewart-inspired trip around the North Fork
The Ferm: Local kombucha with flavors inspired by North Fork harvests
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.