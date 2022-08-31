Children’s book explores fun of Shelter Island, This week’s police blotter

The Menantic Yacht Club fleet racing in West Neck Harbor. (Credit: Sallie Bethge)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Exploring the fun of Shelter Island: Children’s book debuts

Final match ups for Shelter Island Country Club Championships

Wild day on the water for the Menantic Yacht Club

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Aug. 30, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Your guide to a Martha Stewart-inspired trip around the North Fork

The Ferm: Local kombucha with flavors inspired by North Fork harvests

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.