Final match ups for Shelter Island Country Club Championships

Men’s Championship Flight

We have a repeat of last year’s final with John Brownlee vs. Ian Weslek. John beat Gordon Cantley in the semis and Ian beat Rick Stiek. Ian is the returning champ, but John has other plans for a repeat. Should be a close match with the Vegas odds making Ian a slight favorite to repeat.

Women’s Championship Flight

Mary Fran Gleason is matched up with Julia Best in a familiar pairing for the finals. Vegas has this match as a pick ‘em since it’s too close to call.

Men’s A Flight

The finals here match Bruce Taplin vs. Chris Young. Bruce beat Mike Martin in the semis and Chris beat Jack Gibbs in the other semi. Vegas has Bruce as the solid favorite.

Men’s B Flight

Greg Toner faces off against Tom Bliss in the finals. Greg beat Tim Sheehan in the semis and Tom beat Chuck Kraus in the other semi. Vegas has Tom Bliss as the favorite.

Good luck to all finalists. Come out and watch a match. Schedules to be posted up at the pro shop.

Labor Day Weekend

Holy cow, where has the summer gone? It’s been a great summer season up at the Goat with membership up 30% for the third year running.

Play from the public has also been at record levels. A shout-out to our pro shop staff headed by Laurie for doing an outstanding job this season, as well as our grounds staff headed by Brian Lechmanski.

Labor Day only marks the end of summer, but not the end of golf season. The fall as we all know is a great time to play with the cooler weather on the horizon. So plan on a round or two. See you on the first tee. Thanks for your support.

Flying Goat restaurant

The restaurant is open six days a week (closed Wednesday) for lunch and dinner. Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island from our porch. Daily dinner specials. Dinner reservations suggested: 631-749-5404.

