Daily Update: Treatment system in Center is on track, ‘Historic’ concert planned for Labor Day weekend
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Money flows for waste water: Treatment system in Center is on track
Shelter Island Friends of Music plans historic concert as a major artist returns
What’s happening this week on Shelter Island
Ready, set — go back to school: Islanders swing into the academic year
Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 1, 2022
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in September
What’s old is new again at Orient Linen Co.
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.