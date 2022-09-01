Daily Update: Treatment system in Center is on track, ‘Historic’ concert planned for Labor Day weekend

The Gossamer Trio, from left, Claire Solomon, cellist; Nancy Allen, harpist; and flutist Carol Wincenc will perform Sept. 3 at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. (Credit: (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Money flows for waste water: Treatment system in Center is on track

Shelter Island Friends of Music plans historic concert as a major artist returns

What’s happening this week on Shelter Island

Ready, set — go back to school: Islanders swing into the academic year

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 1, 2022

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in September

What’s old is new again at Orient Linen Co.

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.