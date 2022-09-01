Fun for everyone. ‘In-laws’ to bring on the laughs at Shelter Island Library

Friday Night Dialogues will feature author Magda Salvesen.

After a high octane “Matilda” and the luscious “The Prospect of Summer,” we are all left hankering for some more mesmerizing stagecraft. Enter Jeff Baron, John Kaasik and Kathy Hills to the rescue with a reading of Jeff’s play, “Brothers-in-Law” at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Jeff Baron (Courtesy photo)

For the upcoming Friday Night Dialogue, the author will read the role of one brother-in-law with John Kaasik playing opposite.

On the afternoon of their mother-in-law’s funeral, the brothers-in-law, a truck driver and a style consultant, separately break into their father-in-law’s locked man cave.

Each has a reason he’s not telling the other. Despite being married to sisters for 12 years, the two men have never really engaged with each other before today.

“I would call ‘Brothers-in-Law’ a populist American comedy. I’m hoping you’ll see yourself or someone you know in this play,” Mr. Baron said. “In-laws have a special place in a family. They’re part of everything, but one step removed. Sometimes they see the family more clearly than the blood relatives.”

With theaters mostly dark during the pandemic, Mr. Baron invited Mr. Kaasik to participate in a reading of “Brothers-in-Law” on his back porch.

“Our audience of two was enthusiastic, and it made me want to see it with a larger audience,” he said.

One of the audience of two, Kathy Matthews Hills, author, editor and longtime Islander, will be reading the stage directions at the library.

Splitting time between Manhattan and Shelter Island, Mr. Baron is a playwright, novelist and screenwriter whose dynamic work holds wide appeal.

His best known play, “Visiting Mr. Green,” starring Eli Wallach, ran for a year at New York’s Union Square Theater and won Best Play awards in Greece, Mexico, Israel, Uruguay, Turkey and Germany, as well as Best Play nominations in Buenos Aires, Paris and New York. Mr. Baron recently spoke at the library about the experience of shepherding Mr. Green from conception to worldwide audience favorite, but he envisions the program on Sept. 9 to be more of a performance, minus sets and props.

For those of us who have missed live theater, it’s back, right here on Shelter Island. Please register in advance by visiting the events calendar on the library website at silibrary.org. For further information or assistance, contact Jessica Montgomery via email at [email protected] or by phone at 631-749-0042.

Please note that the play involves adult language and may not be appropriate for younger patrons. All library programs are free to the public; however, donations are gratefully accepted.

Next Up: Back by popular demand, “Battle of the Brains” with Bob DeStefano, in-person at the library on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Test your trivia knowledge and win the admiration of all your neighbors.