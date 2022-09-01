Shelter Island Reporter calendar of events: Sept. 1, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.o

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.o

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.o

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.o

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.o

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10- 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS

FOR CHILDREN

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Early Childhood Movie Day – Raya and the Last Dragon, 1 p.m. We’ll be watching Raya and the Last Dragon and snacking on delicious treats. The movie is rated PG and is just under 2 hours long. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

S’More Paper Plate – Take and Make (Ages 6+) The promise of warm bonfires is looming and this craft is a great way to bring it to life. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Tween Movie Night, 3:30 p.m. To celebrate the end of the first week of school we’re going to put our feet up, eat some popcorn, and watch Vivo. This musical delight is sure to put a smile on your face. Register at silibrary.org

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Friday Night Dialogue: 7 p.m. Authors Tom Junod and David Browne discuss “Sounds of Shelter Island,” from the music in IGA to a cache of vinyl classics. In person, library. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m, Last of the season. Rain or shine. Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 S. Ferry Rd. No dogs permitted.

Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Nancy Allen anniversary concert, Free, donations accepted. Reception with musicians.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, September 1, 7 to 8 p.m.

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, September 6, 9 to 10 a.m.

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, September 7, 10 to 11 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Wednesday, September 7, 3 to 6 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING Wednesday, September 7, 6 to 7 p.m.