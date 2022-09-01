Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers, Sept. 1, 2022

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 18-24, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Staal, G to Skinner, William, 142F North Ferry Rd (700-7-4-73), (R), $1,223,000

• Williamson, D & T to Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, Inc., 82 N Ferry Rd (700-8-1-5.3), (R), $2,200,000

• Billings & Somerville to Bernstein, Michael, 4 Wheeler Rd (700-22-1-95), (R), $1,865,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Poer, C to Hammer, Garth, 242 Meeting House Creek Rd (600-86-2-16.2), (R), $575,000

• Bova, R & J to Tzanetos, John, 72 Sunup Trail (600-86-5-6), (R), $850,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Bryant, D & M to Holy Houses LLC, 23 Baiting Dr (600-62-3-2.14), (R), $685,000

• Lawrence, R to Pineda, Rogelio, 94 Youngs Ave (600-79-1-15.6), (R), $685,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Moscowitz, M & C to McClung Trust, Laura, 2410 Bridge Ln (1000-85-2-24), (R), $1,750,000

• Novick, T by Executor to Gentile, Andrew, 1100 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-3-8), (R), $1,027,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Casabianca Jr, R & R & J to 1230 Flanders LLC, 1230 Flanders Rd (900-147-1-4), (R), $585,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Anderson, M & L & Stranz to Bluebird North Fork LLC, 2345 Route 25 (1000-35-1-27.2), (R), $1,300,000

• McIntosh, F by Executor to Bluebird Farmstead Greenport, 2345 Route 25 (1000-35-1-27.3), (V), $550,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Santana, N & L to 712 Sound Shore LLC, 712 Sound Shore Rd (600-7-3-20.3), (R), $1,200,000

• Froehlich, J & R to Rivera Oliva, Wilian, 8 St. Mary’s Dr (600-69-3-40.2), (R), $600,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Winston, E by Referee to JPMorgan Chase Bank, 3450 Private Rd #13 (1000-105-1-4), (R), $4,304,662

• Magaro, G to Zasowski, Andrew, 3535 Westphalia Rd (1000-113-13-20), (R), $1,150,000

• Koehler Family LP to Peconic Land Trust, 4180 New Suffolk Ave (1000-115-10-1), (V), $2,850,000

• Swahn, P & B to Murray, Timothy, 2100 Park Ave (1000-123-8-8.3), (R), $4,500,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Kaffaga, M to Blue North Fork LLC, 585 Orchard St (1000-25-2-14.1), (R), $925,000

PECONIC (11958)

• McNab, G & Y to Sacchi, Marco, 100 Arrowhead Ln (1000-98-2-2.1), (V), $700,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Paglia, P & J to Hunstein, Kelly, 51 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.60), (R), $899,990

• Krupski, E & A Trusts to F&L Northville Turnpike, no # Northville Tpke (600-65-6-5.2), (V), $160,000

• Krupski, A by Executor to CJ Northville TurnpikeLLC, no # Northville Tpke (600-65-6-5.3), (V), $690,000

• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Dondero Trust, Peter and Marie, 77 Maple Wood Ln (600-85-1-10.47), (R), $525,000

• 213 Court Street Realty to 213 Court St LLC, 213 Court St (600-128-3-23), (R), $600,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 105 Soundview LLC to Reyes-Gonzalez, Noel, 7715 Sound View Ave (1000-59-6-12), (R), $1,495,000

• Gorman, W to Morrissey, James, 45805 Route 25 (1000-75-2-14), (R), $1,195,000

• Reichert, F by Executors to Maloney Trust, James, 1715 Hiawatha’s Path (1000-78-3-59), (R), $899,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Holup, A to Chikvashvili, Eliso, 54 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-8), (R), $650,000

• DeSalvo Kazes, Garrison to Vansprundel, Michael, 262 Hulse Ave (600-33-5-27), (R), $400,000 (Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)