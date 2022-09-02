Chess champ and grandfather re-activate Shelter Island chess club, ‘In-laws’ comes to library
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Chess champ and grandfather re-activate Shelter Island Library’s chess club
Fun for everyone. ‘In-laws’ to bring on the laughs at Shelter Island Library
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Back to school
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this Labor Day weekend
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 2
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 61.