Shelter Island rules of the road
The Shelter Island Police Department has provided the Reporter with rules of the road to keep Islanders safe.
BICYCLISTS
• Ride single file, WITH traffic
• Be visible and wear reflective clothing with lights at night
• Share the road
PEDESTRIANS/WALKERS/RUNNERS
• Go AGAINST (facing) traffic
• Look both ways when crossing streets
• Use sidewalks when possible
• Share the road
MOTORISTS
•Obey posted speed limits
• Watch for cyclists, joggers, pedestrians and children playing
• Share the road
EMERGENCY VEHICLES
• Move to the side of the road for all emergency vehicles approaching or behind you
• React quickly and calmly and look in all directions before pulling over
• Always use a turn signal and don’t slam on the brakes or pull over suddenly