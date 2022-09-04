Weather Service: Chances of rain tonight and tomorrow

Sunrise at Ram Island this morning. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

For the rest of the Labor Day weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a partly sunny day today with a high near 83 degrees.

The winds out of the southwest will be calm at about 6 mph.



Tonight, there’s a chance of showers, according to the NWS, and thunderstorms after 11 p.m., with the wind remaining light and out of the southwest.



For the Labor Day holiday tomorrow, the NWS is forecasting more showers, with a high temperature of 78 degrees, and the wind, at about 6 mph, will shift from the southwest tomorrow afternoon to the northeast.