Championships decided at Goat Hill

Ian Weslek chipping to the green on the 40th hole of the marathon sudden death championship match against John Brownlee. (Courtesy photo)

Men’s Championship Flight

A scheduled 36-hole match between Ian Weslek and John Brownlee ended up going a record 40 holes.

Brownlee had the first 9-hole lead at 1 up. The second trip of the four-plus around the Goat found Brownlee hitting a timely birdie and a bundle of pars and two bogeys, while Weslek missed a few prime opportunities to cut into the lead.

Brownlee chipped in on the 6th hole (15th of match) to go from a nearly-lost-ball to winning the hole. After the first 18 holes, Brownlee led by 3 holes. The second half of the match saw Brownlee maintain his lead throughout until the string of par 3’s, where Weslek got the match to all square after 33 holes. Brownlee made a nice birdie on the 35th hole to go one up.

On the 36th hole Weslek found the pin in par, while Brownlee came up short, sending the Championship Match to sudden death.

On the fourth playoff hole each player missed the green but chipped on for a look-at par. Brownlee missed and Weslek drained the match winner to repeat as champion for the second consecutive year.

Congratulations on a well played match.

Women’s Championship Flight

This match saw Mary Fran Gleason against Julia Best in an 18-hole match. Julia got off to a good start winning the first hole. After 3 holes the match was all square.

Mary Fran took the 4th and 5th holes to go 2 up and was able to maintain that lead through the first 9 holes. On the 11th hole, Julia had an errant drive and Mary Fran capitalized to go 3 up. Mary Fran had par on the 12th to take a commanding 4-up lead with 7 to go.

Julia mounted a comeback, winning the 14th and 15th to cut the lead to 2 with 3 to play. On the 16th hole Mary Fran sank a nice 8-footer for par and Julia’s par putt came up short.

That ended the well-played match with Mary Fran coming out on top for the championship.

Men’s A Flight

Bruce Taplin vs. Chris Young. Bruce got off to a good start on the front 9 but Chris made a great run on the second 9 and ended up taking the 17th hole to win the match 2 and 1.

Congratulations, Chris, on well-played match.

Men’s B Flight

Tom Bliss vs. Greg Toner. This was a real back-and-forth match that looked liked it could go either way.

On the 17th hole Tom missed a critical putt and Greg was able to close out the match 2 and 1 to take the championship.

Closing Meeting and after party

October 9 is our closing meeting from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by our closing party from 2 to 5. Stay tuned for more details.

Midnight Madness Tournament

Friday, September 9. See pro shop for sign-up and details.

Flying Goat restaurant

New after-Labor Day schedule — restaurant closed Wednesday and Thursday. Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island from our porch. Daily dinner specials. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404

