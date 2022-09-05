Engineer’s vessell checks Island’s PSEG cable

The M/Bella Marie has been on a surveying contract for PSEG of Shelter Island waters. (Courtesy photo)

Wondering about that boat that was plying the waters off the Heights Property Owners Corporation beach in recent years?

It’s the M/Bella Marie, owned by S.T. Hudson Engineers of Cherry Hill, N.J. The company conducts in-water geophysical seismic surveying.

The M/V Bella Marie was performing hydrographic survey work within the navigable waters of the Peconic River, according to company Director of Surveys Steven MacDonald.

“We were performing an as-built conditions survey on the PSEG submarine power cables within the Peconic River, connecting Greenport and Shelter Island,” Mr. MacDonald said.

The work started Aug. 31 and continued through Sept. 1.

The cable was installed a few years ago, replacing aged cables which, without replacement, could have resulted in serious problems for Island power needs.

Details on the findings aren’t yet available.