Daily Update: Draft affordable housing plan envisions 20-40 units, Shelter Island remembers those lost to addiction

Sunrise at Ram Island this morning. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Draft plan envisions 20-40 affordable units: Survey respondents favor rentals over sale houses

Shelter Island remembers those lost to addiction: Continues fight against substance abuse

How I spent my Shelter Island summer: Swim Class of 2022 makes a splash

Reporter Editorial: Paths forward on Labor Day 2022

Suffolk Closeup: Political spreadsheet for November

Engineer’s vessel checks Island’s PSEG cable

Championships decided at Goat Hill

Poetry Sunday at Shelter Island’s Union Chapel

NORTHFORKER

On ‘Tumbleweed Tuesday,’ Northforker staff looks back at favorite moments from summer 2022

Winemaker Kelly Koch launches Poppy & Rose Wine Co.

Fork Full of Garlic: A Guide to All Things Garlic on the North Fork

The List: These fruity condiments are our jam

Inside the North Fork Wine & Food Classic

One Minute on the North Fork: Late summer afternoon at Croteaux Vineyards

Your 2022 guide for apple picking on the North Fork

‘It’s corn’ is the Internet’s catchiest song. Here’s where to enjoy it on the North Fork

WEATHER

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon as heavy rain is in the forecast today, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected across much of the area with a high near 76 degrees.

Showers will continue into the evening and the low will be around 65.