Over the Hill 2022 softball game is in the books: Community gathering/benefit tallies $4K-plus for Little League

Meet the players who squared off for Shelter Island’s time-honored Old Timers Softball Game on Sept. 3. From left, kneeling, Amanda Katta, Justin Maggio, Michael Goodleaf, Kate Rossi-Snook and Robbie Brewer. Standing, from left, Bryan McCarthy, Tristan Reese, Kevin Springer, Erich Carey, Ron Wilcox, Ted Katta, Chuck Kraus, Rory Frizell, John Brownlie, Tim Sheehan and Bryan Hunt. (Courtesy photo)

BY JOHN C.G. BROWNLIE

On Saturday, Sept. 3 the Over the Hill game was played at noon on the Field of Dreams behind the Shelter Island School. A beloved Island tradition, the fundraiser was first started by Ben Jones and Jack Cahill in 1973.

We were able to gather a wonderful group of players to benefit the Shelter Island Little League. The main sponsors for this event were SALT and The Flying Goat. The softball equipment was donated by Mark Keerans from Silver Lab Property Management and Robbie Brewer’s softball team from Greenport/Amagansett.

Overall we raised $4,343 for the Shelter Island Little League this year, and we look forward to doing even better in 2023.

Chuck Kraus and Robbie Brewer were made captains and built two very even teams for the game. A big thank you to Mike Goodleaf for pitching for both the Flying Goat and Salt teams. He was the Ironman of the day and he escaped 7 innings with just a few bruises.

The SALT team was up first and wasted no time putting up 8 runs over the first 3 innings. Not to be outdone, was the Flying Goat team, which rallied to tie the score at 8 with a 5-run inning of their own in the 3rd.

As the game approached the last few innings, SALT was able to once again take the lead with another 12 runs and hold off the Flying Goat for a very impressive 21-19 victory.

SALT was led on offense by Robbie Brewer, who went 5 for 6 with a home run; John Brownlie who went 4 for 6 and scored 4 runs; Bryan McCarthy who went 5 for 6; and of course, the MVP of the day was Tim Sheehan, who went 4 for 6 overall.

But most impressive was that Tim went 3 for 4 using just one hand due to a wrist injury sustained from falling on his way to home plate while trying to avoid a tiny pebble in the base path.

The Flying Goat was led by Justin Maggio, who went 4 for 5 with 3 runs scored; Kevin Springer was 4 for 5 with a home run; and Chuck Kraus who went 4 for 5 with a home run.

Of course the Over the Hill game couldn’t make it without a few injuries to some players. Tim Sheehan’s wrist needed to be taped up after the tumble; Amanda Katta took a line drive off her left shin that drew some blood; and Kate Rossi-Snook had some knee discomfort after trying to apply the brakes on her sneakers running the base paths.

At least this year there were no player collisions during the game.

After the game the participants went to SALT and the Shipwreck Bar for the annual celebration and nursing of wounds/scars with adult beverages.

Three business entrepreneurs, Oscar Sheehan, Sloane and Charlie Katta worked the room and sold additional 50/50 raffle tickets to patrons of Shipwreck and the players. The winner of the 50/50 raffle was Lisa Goody and the children were so excited to pick “Miss Lisa” as the winner of the grand prize they jumped for joy.

Please stop by the school and congratulate Miss Lisa if you can during the school year.