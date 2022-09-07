Country Club explains increased water plan, Over the Hill 2022 softball game is in the books

(Credit: S&L Irrigation Service)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Country Club explains increased water plan: Neighbors, others express concerns

Over the Hill 2022 softball game is in the books: Community gathering/benefit tallies $4K-plus for Little League

Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Richard Allen Petry

The word for Menantic Yacht Club’s 2022 season? Perfect

NORTHFORKER

Exploring the North Fork pizza trail

North Fork Dream Home: 10,000 square feet of resort-style living in Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 74 degrees and the chance for some more rain, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 60.