Country Club explains increased water plan, Over the Hill 2022 softball game is in the books
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Country Club explains increased water plan: Neighbors, others express concerns
Over the Hill 2022 softball game is in the books: Community gathering/benefit tallies $4K-plus for Little League
Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Richard Allen Petry
The word for Menantic Yacht Club’s 2022 season? Perfect
NORTHFORKER
Exploring the North Fork pizza trail
North Fork Dream Home: 10,000 square feet of resort-style living in Mattituck
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 74 degrees and the chance for some more rain, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 60.