Rollout begins of updated COVID-19 booster, This week’s police blotter

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Rollout begins of updated COVID-19 booster that aids protections against latest variants

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 7, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter gardening column: Protecting the pollinators

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Sept. 8, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: Sept. 8, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Lucharitos expanding Mattituck offerings with axe-throwing, pastries and more seating

‘East End Food Hub’ in the works for Riverhead farmers market site

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 60.