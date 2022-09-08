Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Sept. 8, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10- 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Tween Movie Night, 3:30 p.m. To celebrate the end of the first week of school we’re going to put our feet up, eat some popcorn, and watch Vivo. Register at silibrary.org

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Friday Night Dialogue: “Brothers-in-Law” Play Reading, 7 p.m. John Kaasik and Jeff Baron star in a reading of Baron’s suspenseful comedy. Kathy Hills will read stage directions. This program contains adult language. Space is limited, so please register early at silibrary.org.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Shelter Island Book Club – America for Beginners by Leah Franqui, 5 p.m. Pival Sengupta is a wealthy widow who has never left Kolkata. She decides to travel to America to find her estranged son. She travels with Satya and Rebecca, two people who could not be more different. The three form a bond and learn from each other as they travel around America. Register at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Stewardship on Shelter Island: Bowhunting for a Better Balance, 6 p.m. Development has caused the deer population to rise to dangerous levels. This panel discussion is designed to recruit bowhunters on Shelter Island. Jackie Arthur, Beau Payne, Doug Sherrod, and Julia Weisenberg will make up our panel of experienced bowhunters. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

What Are We Drinking? A Shelter Island Water Primer, 5:30 p.m. The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee will present facts and myths about water on the Island. Topics covered will include: a description of the aquifer, how water is directed and direction of flow, what is in our water, steps to prevent contamination/hazardous waste, how to prevent water waste in the home and well testing and more. Town Engineer Joseph Finora will answer your questions. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

White Elephant Gift Exchange, 7 p.m. Join the Friends of the Library under the tent for an evening of fun as we swap our white elephant gifts. Bring a wrapped gift (worth around $25.00 – does not need to be new) Tickets, $75, include nibbles and a glass of Prosecco or beer. Purchase tickets at library. silibrary.org

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

WQI

Thursday, September 8, 6 to 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY LAND PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, September 12, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

WMAC

Monday, September 12, 6 to 8 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, September 12, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, September 13, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, September 13, 1 to 4 p.m.

EMS

Tuesday, September 13, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, September 13, 7 to 8 p.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Wednesday, September 14, 1 to 2 p.m.

Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees Meeting