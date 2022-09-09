Daily Update: Renovations in store for Bug Light, Transfer of development rights a nonstarter in housing discussion
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
In an effort to save history, group hopes to begin Bug Light renovations next spring
Transfer of Development Rights a nonstarter for affordable housing development
Charity’s Column: Deer hunting season with a bow starts Saturday
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Sept. 8, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Sept. 9
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 10
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.
Partly sunny skies continue through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows are forecast in the mid 60s with light and variable weekend winds.