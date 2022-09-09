Daily Update: Renovations in store for Bug Light, Transfer of development rights a nonstarter in housing discussion

A full moon rising over Bug Light. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

In an effort to save history, group hopes to begin Bug Light renovations next spring

Transfer of Development Rights a nonstarter for affordable housing development

Charity’s Column: Deer hunting season with a bow starts Saturday

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Sept. 8, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Sept. 9

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 10

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.

Partly sunny skies continue through the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows are forecast in the mid 60s with light and variable weekend winds.