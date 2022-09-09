Shelter Island Justice Court reports

Shelter Island Justice Court. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on August 8 and 22, 2022 as reported by the court. Judge Stanley I. Birnbaum was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

William P. Bucci, Southold, equipment violation, fined $150 plus $63.

Lori J. Gruber, Brooklyn, equipment violation, fined $100 plus $63.

Robert M. Herrick, Shelter Island, equipment violation, covering plate and insurance violations, fined $100 plus $63.

Michael W. Hirschorn, of New York City, equipment violation, fined $100 plus $63.

Benigno Lopez-Cardenas, Mastic Beach, equipment violation, fined $150 plus $63.

Zebulon J. Mundy, Shelter Island, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Ernesto Sosa Contreras, Riverhead, disorderly conduct, fined $250 plus $125 and 1-year Refrain from Order of Protection.

Zqhuruddin Asadi, Hicksville, equipment violation, fined $150 plus $63.

Klever E. Avila Bermeo, East Hampton, equipment violation, fined $150 plus $63.

Thomas H. Bishop, New York City, speeding 46 mph in a 35-mph zone, fined $115 plus $93.

Kim P. Bonstrom, Shelter Island, driving while intoxicated, fined $300 plus $260; 90-day suspension.

Victor Calderon, Riverhead, stop sign violation, fined $125 plus $93.

Erin G. Caldwell, Lloyd Harbor, equipment violation, fined $100 plus $63.

Miguel A. Chafla Sislema, East Hampton, equipment violation, fined $150 plus $63.

Ellen T. Davis, New York City, equipment violation, fined $100 plus $63.

Benjamin C. Dean, New York City, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Samuel S. Glusker, Brooklyn, equipment violation, fined $50 plus $63.

Reyna Gonzales, Greenport, equipment violation, fined $125 plus $63.

Christopher J. Harrington, New York City, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Tyler D. Hepler, Hauppauge, equipment violation, fined $100 plus $63.

Diana E. Lawrence, Naples, Fla,, equipment violation, fined $75 plus $63.

Shaun Mehtani, East Hampton, speeding 44 mph in a 25-mph zone, fined $200 plus $93.

Alexander R. Nadel, Cutchogue, equipment violation, fined $125 plus $63.

Jack S. Rangaiah, Shelter Island, two equipment violations, fined $150 and $100 plus surcharges.

Edward Smith, Shelter Island, equipment violation, fined $100 plus $63.

Caesar W. Wyszomirski, New York City, speeding 52 in a 35-mph zone, fined $200 plus $93; stop sign violation, fined $100 plus $93.

Forty-eight cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 25 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and 23 at the request of the court.

Deemed scofflaws for failing to appear were Zqhuruddin Asadi, Frank W. Bishop, Lamia Funti.

The case of Thomas B. Roux, Brooklyn, criminal possession of controlled substances, was dismissed to Suffolk County Indictment No. 72455-22.