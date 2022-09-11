188 students enrolled at Shelter Island School: Six new staff members on board

In the gym,the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6. (Credit:Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The student count on opening day at the Shelter Island School was 188, as students trekked into the building on a rainy morning, said Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D.

“The vibe last week for New Teacher Orientation and then our Superintendent’s Conference Days was very good,” Mr. Doelger said. “We did a great deal of professional development, safety meetings and team building activities,” he said.

“Teachers are excited to be back and welcome our kids to a normal school year,” the superintendent said.

This is the first year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that students were able attend school without a mandate to wear masks.

Despite a spike in illness from COVID variants, there has been a return to a relatively normal school opening. “We are dedicated as a staff to make this year the best school year that our kids have experienced in their educational careers,” Mr. Doelger said.

A new school psychologist has not yet been named, but the district has six new educators on its staff. Timothy Bramfeld will be teaching physics and chemistry; Erin Jordan and Cassandra Carroll will function as guidance counselors; Samantha Cavanagh will be teaching earth science and a science teacher for students in grades 6 through 8; Leigh Stumme is a special education teacher; and Scott Vrooman is the district’s new Spanish teacher.

The Board of Education has its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.