188 students enrolled at Shelter Island School, Town committees agree on affordable housing

the first day of school, Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Here are the headlines for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

188 students enrolled at Shelter Island School: Six new staff members on board

Town committees agree on affordable housing: May split on language in their proposals

Shelter Island police officer remembers 9/11 and Ground Zero

35% of Shelter Island students are economically disadvantaged

NORTHFORKER

The farm-to-food-pantry movement; how the North Fork is addressing food insecurity

Farm Stand to Plate: The last of summer’s tomato tart

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through the Cranberry Bog preserve

The Map: Local Oysters To-Go

Hallockville to host 41st Annual Country Fair & Craft Show next weekend

What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town

WEATHER

Expect showers throughout the day today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.