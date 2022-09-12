188 students enrolled at Shelter Island School, Town committees agree on affordable housing
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
188 students enrolled at Shelter Island School: Six new staff members on board
Town committees agree on affordable housing: May split on language in their proposals
Shelter Island police officer remembers 9/11 and Ground Zero
35% of Shelter Island students are economically disadvantaged
NORTHFORKER
The farm-to-food-pantry movement; how the North Fork is addressing food insecurity
Farm Stand to Plate: The last of summer’s tomato tart
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through the Cranberry Bog preserve
Hallockville to host 41st Annual Country Fair & Craft Show next weekend
What’s for sale that’s newly built in Riverhead Town
WEATHER
Expect showers throughout the day today with a high near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.