League of Women Voters hosting panel tonight on affordable housing

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 13, the League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork is holding a virtual panel discussion on affordable housing.

The panel features Assemblyman Fred Thiele (D-Sag Harbor), the man who authored the legislation creating the Community Housing Fund; Shelter Island Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams; East Hampton Town Director of Housing & Community Development Tom Ruhle; and Executive Director of the Southampton Town Housing Authority Curtis Highsmith.

The panel discussion can be seen at YouTube.com/c/SeaTVSouthampton at 7 p.m., tonight, Sept. 13, or watched on the same YouTube channel the following day.