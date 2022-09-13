Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Sept. 13, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Summonses

Kenneth S. Reese, East Moriches, was driving on North Ferry Road on Sept. 11 when police ticketed him for operating at a speed not reasonable or prudent. Also on the 11th, Gerard L. Hammerschmidt, Greenwich, Conn., was given a summons on South Ferry Road for an unregistered trailer.

Three tickets were issued on Sept. 5: Carolyn M. Marzo, Boston, Mass., was ticketed for speeding on New York Avenue — 37 miles per hour in a 25-mile per hour zone; Armando Rodriguez Trujillo, Elizabeth, N.J., for driving in the wrong direction on Cedar Avenue; and Elana W. Royer, Aspen, Colo., driving while using a portable electronic device on North Ferry Road.

Effimia Deligianni, Shelter Island, was ticketed on Sept. 9 for failure to stop at a stop sign on St. Mary’s Road.

Bay constables ticketed three people on Sept. 5 and 11 at Reel Point and Kissing Rock for having undersized porgies: Rubelsi Ramirez Avelarde, Corona, N.Y., Jaimi Arqueta, Brentword; and Juan Costillo, Union City, N. J.

Police made 44 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on Sept. 5-11 in the Center, Heights, Ram Island, Menantic, West Neck and Cartwright, resulting in six tickets and 38 warnings.

Traffic control officers issued 21 parking tickets.

Accidents

David R. Porrello, East Islip, was driving north on South Cartwright Road on Sept. 7 when a deer ran out and hit his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side front.

In a minor accident, Elizabeth Cummings reported on Sept. 7 that while driving on South Ferry Road, her vehicle was hit by a deer that had run onto the roadway. There were no injuries or damage; the deer had to be put down.

Other reports

Police received an anonymous report of loud music at Sunset Beach on Sept. 5. The manager turned down the music.

A caller reported on Sept. 5 that a canoe was overturned off Menhaden Lane with two people in the water with no personal flotation devices (PFDs). Officers retrieved both the canoe and passengers and transported them back to shore.

On Sept. 5, police responded to a neighbor dispute in the Center about loud music. A caller told police that the navigation light on a Reel Point tower was not working; officers replaced it.

A West Neck caller reported on Sept. 6 that his safe and its contents had been taken. Personal items left on a Ram Island beach had been vandalized — a case of criminal mischief.

On Sept. 7, the Coecles Harbor entrance buoy was reported off station. It was secured temporarily by bay constables.

Police assisted a caller on Sept. 9 who reported being locked out of her Silver Beach home. She had contacted several locksmiths who would not make the trip to Shelter Island. An officer gained access to the house without incident.

Police carried out an Environmental Conservation Law check on Sept. 10 at Hiberry Lane in Hay Beach. There were no violations; eight people were fishing.

A yacht was reported on fire on Sept. 10 near Piccozzi’s dock. There was no fire; guests on the boat’s upper deck were grilling.

Three loud music complaints were received on Sept. 10. One in the Center was located and the music turned down. A second was reported on a boat in West Neck and the music was lowered. A third in Hay Beach was turned off by the owner.

On Sept. 11, a caller told police he had been hearing noises outside his Center residence near the Bilco doors. An officer searched the area and saw several deer near the Bilco doors and advised the resident they could have been the cause of the noise.

Officers responded with a Southampton marine patrol and the Sag Harbor Fire Department to a report of a boat fire off Cedar Point. There were no injuries.

In other incidents: police logged in seven lost and found reports; assisted the owner of a disabled vehicle; made a well-being check; provided two lift assists; directed North Ferry traffic; and responded to downed limbs on a Center roadway.

Alarms

The Shelter Island Fire Department and police responded to two fire alarms on Sept. 5 and 11 — in the Heights and Hay Beach respectively. One was a false alarm; the other was caused by smoke from cooking.

A residential alarm in Westmoreland on Sept. 7 was set off accidentally, and a smoke alarm in the Heights on Sept, 9 was a false alarm

Animals

A woodchuck “in distress” in the Heights was captured by the animal control officer (ACO) and taken to wildlife rehabilitation. An injured squirrel in Westmoreland was also taken to rehab.

An injured deer in the Heights was gone on arrival. Two Injured deer in the Center were put down by police.

A dog at large in the Center was located by an officer and returned to its owner. A dog that escaped from its owner’s yard was retrieved by the ACO. A dog barking for about two hours in Menantic was reported. An officer canvassed the area, heard the barking but it ceased while the officer was trying to locate the residence. The ACO scanned a dog at large in Shorewood, found a microchip and reunited the dog with its owner.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported four people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 5, 7, 9 and 10.