Daily Update: Memorial planned for Nick Morehead, Volleyball team in competition mode
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Nick Morehead to be honored by Suffolk County: Memorial to be created at Dickerson Creek
Volleyball teams in full competition mode: Working hard, having fun and playing well
Town Board resists draft pictures in housing plan: Architect says Islanders should see the ideas
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Sept. 13, 2022
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Sept. 15, 2022
Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 15, 2022
Decades of hospitality at the top of the hill: Belle Crest hosts turn guests into friends
Column: Understanding hoarding
Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Murray, Puls, Yourdon
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the rest of September
Get into the fall spirit with this sweet and spicy local chaider recipe
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 55.