Daily Update: Memorial planned for Nick Morehead, Volleyball team in competition mode

Shelter Island volleyball athletes participating in the ESM tournament on Saturday, Sept. 10, take a well-deserved break for a team photo. Standing, from left, Maddie Springer, Alex Burns, Kat Austin, Mae Brigham, Mandy Marcello, Mackenzie Speece, Sophie Clark and Andrea Napoles. Kneeling, from left, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Margaret Schultheis and Harper Congdon. (Credit: Cindy Belt)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Nick Morehead to be honored by Suffolk County: Memorial to be created at Dickerson Creek

Volleyball teams in full competition mode: Working hard, having fun and playing well

Town Board resists draft pictures in housing plan: Architect says Islanders should see the ideas

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Sept. 13, 2022

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Sept. 15, 2022

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 15, 2022

Decades of hospitality at the top of the hill: Belle Crest hosts turn guests into friends

Column: Understanding hoarding

Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Murray, Puls, Yourdon

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the rest of September

Get into the fall spirit with this sweet and spicy local chaider recipe

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 55.