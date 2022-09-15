Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Sept. 15, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.or

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10- 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

LIBRARY PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Tween Graphic Novel Club, 3 p.m. Tween Graphic Novel Book Club is back. We’ll be discussing some possible book options during our first meeting and getting ready to start our journey with new books. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Cork Log Cabin Take-and-Make Craft (Ages 6+) Let’s get ready to build: These “log” cabins are absolutely awesome and allow for complete and total creativity. Register at silibrary.or

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

What Are We Drinking? A Shelter Island Water Primer, 5:30 p.m. at the Library. The Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee will present facts and myths about water on the Island. Topics covered will include: a description of the aquifer, how water is directed and direction of flow, what is in our water, steps to prevent contamination/hazardous waste, how to prevent water waste in the home and well testing and more. Town Engineer Joseph Finora will answer your questions. Register at silibrary.or

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

White Elephant Gift Exchange, 7 p.m.. Join the Friends of the Library under the tent for an evening of fun as we swap our white elephant gifts. Bring a wrapped gift (worth around $25.00 – does not need to be new) Tickets, $75, include nibbles and a glass of Prosecco or beer. Purchase tickets at library.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Great Decisions series will host its next forum, “Religion and Foreign Policy,” on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.or

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Ram’s Head Inn: Dick Behrke Quintet, featuring John Ludlow, is playing from 6 to 9 p.m.

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, September 15, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, September 15, 7 to 8 p.m.

WAC

Monday, September 19, 2 to 3 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN PUBLIC WORKSHOP

Monday, September 19, 7 to 9 p.m

In-Person at Town Hall, ZOOM Video Conference, or Watch Live on YouTube

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION & MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, September 20, 9 to 10 a.m.

Will meet outside at the picnic table on behind Town Hall. Rain location would be at the Center Firehouse.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, September 20, 1 to 4 p.m.

EMS

Wednesday, September 21, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. In-Person at the EMS Building: 12 Manwaring Road

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, September 21, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.