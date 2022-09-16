Helping to bring back scallops, Reporter editorial and letters
Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Helping to bring back scallops, sanctuaries gain support
Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Affordable housing facts
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Sept. 15, 2022
NORTHFORKER
The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 17
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 60.