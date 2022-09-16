Helping to bring back scallops, Reporter editorial and letters

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Helping to bring back scallops, sanctuaries gain support

Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Affordable housing facts

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Sept. 15, 2022

NORTHFORKER

The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 17

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 60.