Shelter Island Library to host experts for timely discussion: Intersection of religion and foreign policy

The Shelter Island Public Library’s Great Decisions series will host its next forum, “Religion and Foreign Policy,” on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m.

Moderator Kirk Ressler will be joined by Galen Guengerich, Senior Minister of All Souls NYC and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, as well as Paul Martin, former director of the human rights programs at Columbia and Barnard, who will discuss some of the many challenges in the field of religion and U.S. foreign policy.

They include Washington lobbying interests, religious persecutions in various countries, religiously inspired hate speech, and much more.

This program will take place in-person and on Zoom. Please choose which you are registering for on the registration page. To register for this event, visit silibrary.org.