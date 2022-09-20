Daily Update: Theinert cruise to support veterans returns, British Islanders mourn Queen’s passing
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
British Islanders mourn the Queen’s passing: Respect and honor for Elizabeth II
Theinert sunset cruise on South Ferry returns: Celebration to support veterans
Hope for best, expect the worst: Responding to hurricanes, nor’easters and ice events
Codger’s column: Paradise Lost and Found
Victory is sweet for volleyball squads: Notch wins in league play
Shelter Island Library to host experts for timely discussion: Intersection of religion and foreign policy
Suffolk Closeup: Thinking about the unthinkable
Young Shelter Islanders making their marks on the golf course
A home on the Island: Please don’t call them bees
NORTHFORKER
Food is as much about the journey as the destination at these local spots
North Fork Dream Home: 19th-century farmhouse but make it your own
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.