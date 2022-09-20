Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held Gardiner’s Bay CC next Monday

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

The 2022 Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on Sept. 26.

The event benefits Our Lady of the Isle’s Outreach Program; Fighting Chance; and Kids Need More Camp Adventure.

Golfers and sponsors are welcome.

The event will feature a raffle of gifts donated by Island vendors as well as an auction of golf foursomes in area country clubs and other valuable items.

To register, please contact 518-465-4747 or [email protected]

