Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Sept. 22, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church, Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

SEPTEMBER THROUGH JUNE

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM – Shelter Island Recreation. Wear sneakers for active games. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the youth center, no need for a parent/guardian to be present. All students MUST be picked up at 5 p.m. You must register for this program ahead of time at shelterisland.recdesk.com/Community/Home. Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 2:45 – 5 p.m., $10 Per child/per day.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Super Smash Bros Battle, 3:30 p.m., Library. Another snack-fueled Smash Bros. Battle where you can compete with your friends to see who will win. A great way to blow off steam after a long day in school. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Cookie Decorating (Ages 6+), 3 p.m., Library. Cookies, tools and frosting provided. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Great Decisions series at the Library will host its next forum, “Religion and Foreign Policy,” on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Ram’s Head Inn: Dick Behrke Quintet, featuring John Ludlow, is playing from 6 to 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) In one of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies, As You Like It, several love stories intertwine in the Arden Forest. Rosalind and her cousin Celia are escaping Rosalind’s wicked uncle. They are accompanied by the jester Touchstone as they meet a variety of characters, including Jacques, Silvius and the brave Orlando. Join a discussion led by writer Becky Cole. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Why Write Poetry, 5 p.m. (Zoom) Shelter Island Poet Virginia Walker will host Adam Fisher, rabbi and poet; Mindy Kronenberg, professor and poet; and Karen Schulte, retired social worker and award-winning poet. Virginia and the guest poets will share their work and discuss why they write poetry. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Ballroom and Latin Dance Lessons, Community Center. Instructor: Alexandra Binder. Wednesdays, starting 9/28 through 11/30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Information at shelterislandtown.us/recreation

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

COMMUNITY HOUSING FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, September 22, 7 to 8 p.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Friday, September 23, 1 to 2 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, September 26, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, September 27, 3 to 6 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, September 27, 6 to 7 p.m.

ZBA HEARING