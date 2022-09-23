Great Giveback underway: Library seeking food donations

(Reporter file)

From now through Oct. 15, the Shelter Island Public Library will be participating in the “Great Giveback,” an initiative of the Suffolk County Library System and Directors Association.

This community service initiative was designed to give members of the community an opportunity to participate in meaningful ways to give back for the benefit of others.

This year, the Great Giveback will consist of a food drive on Shelter Island.

The library is accepting donations of non-perishable foods for the local food pantry, which is available to residents on a year-round basis.

Boxes will be available in the library for donations of non-expired canned goods, boxes and jars of food. The goal is to ensure that no one in the Shelter Island community goes hungry or struggles to put a meal on the table.

For more information, visit silibrary.org or call 631-749-0042.