News from Goat Hill: Season’s end
Please join us for our closing meeting on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m., followed by the closing party at 2 p.m.
This year there will be two trustee positions open.
Linda Springer and Rick Stiek have indicated they will be running once more for these two-year positions. If anyone would like to nominate a member or be on the board, please email your nomination or your name to [email protected] as soon as possible.
The closing party will start immediately after the meeting and will be free to our members. Non members are encouraged to come. Cost $20.
Appetizers (lamb chops, shrimp, crab cakes, chicken fingers etc.), plus hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. There will be a cash bar — $3 beer, $5 wine. Live music by Broder & Bogart featuring Sara Mundy.
It has been a great year; we appreciate all the support. Let’s end it on a high note with the closing party. So come out and enjoy the party with the best view on Shelter Island. See you there.
Flying Goat restaurant
New after-Labor Day hours: Restaurant closed Wednesday and Thursday. Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island from our porch. Daily dinner specials. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404.
SICC Info
Website — shelterislandcc.org
Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]
Pro Shop — 631-749-0416
Hours of Operation — 9-5 weekdays (honor system Wednesday). 8-5 weekends.
Attitude makes the difference.