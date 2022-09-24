News from Goat Hill: Season’s end

The Shelter Island Country Club’s clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Reporter file photo)

Please join us for our closing meeting on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m., followed by the closing party at 2 p.m.

This year there will be two trustee positions open.

Linda Springer and Rick Stiek have indicated they will be running once more for these two-year positions. If anyone would like to nominate a member or be on the board, please email your nomination or your name to [email protected] as soon as possible.

The closing party will start immediately after the meeting and will be free to our members. Non members are encouraged to come. Cost $20.

Appetizers (lamb chops, shrimp, crab cakes, chicken fingers etc.), plus hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. There will be a cash bar — $3 beer, $5 wine. Live music by Broder & Bogart featuring Sara Mundy.

It has been a great year; we appreciate all the support. Let’s end it on a high note with the closing party. So come out and enjoy the party with the best view on Shelter Island. See you there.

Flying Goat restaurant

New after-Labor Day hours: Restaurant closed Wednesday and Thursday. Come out and enjoy the best views on Shelter Island from our porch. Daily dinner specials. Dinner reservations suggested. 631-749-5404.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — 9-5 weekdays (honor system Wednesday). 8-5 weekends.

Attitude makes the difference.