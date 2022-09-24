Student athletes, coaches honored: Win sportsmanship and scholar-athlete awards

Celebrating receipt of a banner marking Shelter Island School receiving a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section XI Exemplary Sportsmanship Award are, front, from left, Thomas Combs, Cindy Belt, Harper Congdon, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Todd Gulluscio. And back, from left, Kevin Barry, Michael Dunning, Matthew Dunning, Kristin Andrejack and Erin Mulrain. (Credit: Julie Lane)

It was a banner night for Shelter Island athletes, coaches and Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio on Sept. 23.

They were honored at the Board of Education meeting with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section XI with an Exemplary Sportsmanship Award presented by Section XI Executive Director Tom Combs.

Mr. Combs presented a banner to be hung in the school gymnasium recognizing athletes in varsity baseball, softball and boys and girls track. He said Shelter Island athletes have consistently demonstrated great sportsmanship characteristics, and pointed to Mr. Gulluscio for his leadership in and inspiration.

The sportsmanship banner wasn’t the only accolade recognized at the Board of Education meeting. Mr. Gulluscio announced that for the seventh consecutive year, Shelter Island has been named a School of Distinction by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. To earn that honor, 100% of the school’s athletes must maintain academic averages of 90% or higher.

Keeping students safe

To keep students safe in the gymnasium, Building and Grounds Director Mike Dunning won approval from the Board of Education to purchase safety padding to replace aged and deteriorated padding.

Board members approved spending $34,869.25 from its repair reserve fund.

Vehicle purchase

After a successful experience last spring shuttling staff from North Ferry to the school with a van borrowed from the Senior Services Department, the Board approved using up to $59,730 from its unassigned fund balance to purchase its own vehicle.

The van allowed staff members to park in Greenport and walk on board a North Ferry boat and meet the van at the Shelter Island North Ferry terminal. It saved staff members time and money.

In other actions, the Board:

• Approved increasing the income limit for tax exemptions for seniors from $37,400 to $58,400 so more older residents can take advantage of a lower tax payment. The Town Board had taken the same action earlier in line with legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

• Accepted a $2,000 contribution from the Shelter Island Educational Foundation to be used to purchase supplies for the student Adirondack chair project.