Daily Update: Piccozzi’s honored for 95 years, Trucks and Trades fair rolls into town

A family gathering celebrating a 95th birthday. Honoring Piccozzi’s Service Station with an award was John Lucey III, Exxon/Mobil’s Senior Marketing Advisor US Fuels at the station Sept. 14. From left, George Hoffmann, Jr., Angelo Piccozzi, Mr. Lucey, Willette Piccozzi Hoffmann, Joseph Hoffmann and George Hoffmann, Sr. (Credit: Kevin Urban)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A Shelter Island institution turns 95 — Piccozzi’s Service station is honored

Shelter Island Trucks and Trades Fair rolls into town: First-time event brings fun to all ages

Great Giveback underway: Library seeking food donations

Student athletes, coaches honored: Win sportsmanship and scholar-athlete awards

Destination Happiness: Overnight stays at Bug Light

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Saving our heritage

Afloat: Winds of fortune

News from Goat Hill: Season’s end

Column: Before the bomb goes off

Advocates press for preservation before Plum Island shutdown

NORTHFORKER

The List: This month, it’s pumpkin everything

Popsicle & Finn is on the move. We got the lowdown on the new North Fork Apothecary

Land & Sea Gala kicks off 2022 Maritime Festival: Photos

One Minute on the North Fork: A Visit to The North Fork Animal Welfare League

What’s for sale on the North Fork with history and charm

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a breeze today and a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.