Daily Update: Piccozzi’s honored for 95 years, Trucks and Trades fair rolls into town
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A Shelter Island institution turns 95 — Piccozzi’s Service station is honored
Shelter Island Trucks and Trades Fair rolls into town: First-time event brings fun to all ages
Great Giveback underway: Library seeking food donations
Student athletes, coaches honored: Win sportsmanship and scholar-athlete awards
Destination Happiness: Overnight stays at Bug Light
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Saving our heritage
News from Goat Hill: Season’s end
Column: Before the bomb goes off
Advocates press for preservation before Plum Island shutdown
NORTHFORKER
The List: This month, it’s pumpkin everything
Popsicle & Finn is on the move. We got the lowdown on the new North Fork Apothecary
Land & Sea Gala kicks off 2022 Maritime Festival: Photos
One Minute on the North Fork: A Visit to The North Fork Animal Welfare League
What’s for sale on the North Fork with history and charm
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies with a breeze today and a high temperature near 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.