Daily Update: Librarian discusses tax increase, Delays continue on Inn dock case

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Librarian: Average tax increase for library services less than price of a burger

Another delay on Inn dock case: Town Board talks SEQRA issues for replacement

Shelter Island School Volleyball teams move up and dine out

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Eugene Harold Luntey

NORTHFORKER

Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall

North Fork Dream Home: Views of Peconic Bay and Cases Creek from this Aquebogue property

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.