Daily Update: Librarian discusses tax increase, Delays continue on Inn dock case
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Librarian: Average tax increase for library services less than price of a burger
Another delay on Inn dock case: Town Board talks SEQRA issues for replacement
Shelter Island School Volleyball teams move up and dine out
Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Eugene Harold Luntey
NORTHFORKER
Five beautiful North Fork trails to explore this fall
North Fork Dream Home: Views of Peconic Bay and Cases Creek from this Aquebogue property
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today and a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.