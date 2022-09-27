Library Director: Average tax increase for library services less than price of a burger

Shelter Island Public Library Director Terry Lucas. (Reporter File )

What can you buy for $7.87? In today’s economy, not much. Shelter Island Library Director Terry Lucas that will be the increase most property owners will see in the library tax for 2023.

You probably can’t buy a hamburger for that price, Ms. Lucas said.

The number provided by Town assessors will provide the money needed from taxpayers to support the proposed $$926,715 budget for the next year. The budget is $51,659 more than the current year’s budget.

In a meeting at the library Sept. 22, Ms. Lucas noted Shelter Island is one of a very few Suffolk County librarys that operate on budgets of less than $1 million. “I’m very frugal,” Ms. Lucas said about the spending plan.

Taxes would provide $755,796, or about 82% of expenses in 2023, if voters approve the budget. But to close the gap to cover anticipated spending, it will take grants, fees, contributions and fundraising to bring in $111,400.

The single largest increase in the budget is for salaries, employee taxes and benefits, Ms. Lucas said. Health insurance costs represent a lot of that; only full-time employees have access to that benefit.

Ms. Lucas credited her staff with making it possible to offer an array of programs for people of all ages.

She also praised the many talented Islanders who have volunteered to present programs in the Friday Night Dialogue and Great Decision programs. Many speakers have agreed to participate without compensation.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library was closed only for a brief time and has continued to offer programs in-person and remotely.

Because of its many services, the library has touched the lives of practically everyone on the Island, Ms. Lucas said. In addition to providing access to books, periodicals, audio and video materials, the library offers other services and programs, including:

• Providing passport processing and Notary Public services.

• Providing a safe site for students after school to do homework, play games or participate in book clubs or other activities.

• Offering crafts for children of all ages.

• Providing meeting space for many community groups.

• Holding vaccination clinics.

• Continuing interaction with the Suffolk Cooperative Library System to provide extensive e-books and audio books.

• Increasing use of social media, its own website and other platforms to reach out to the community.

• Reaching out to homebound community members to provide materials and assistance.

From June 30, 2021 to July 1 this year, the library recorded 3,090 cardholders and approximately 76,420 visits. The building has 29.115 items in its conventional collection and more that 62,000 have been checked out by users. Through Live-brary.com, there have been 19,502 e-book and audiobook downloads.

Challenges

The small library building is aging and needs repairs and updates. Wear and tear have taken a toll on plumbing, wiring, lighting and basic structures. Technology needs to be updated and the current space can’t accommodate the number of activities and programs the library wants to offer.

Ms. Lucas has been listening to community members and a plan has been drafted to meet future needs.

A look at what’s envisioned is available inside the library’s front entrance. It’s a project that will need voter approval in 2023.

But for now, the budget vote is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the library. There are generally a small number of community members who vote but activities at the library that day are geared to attract many visitors.

Ms. Lucas is hoping many will take the time to vote.