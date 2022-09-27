Shelter Island’s great autumn race is a go: 23rd annual 5K is for fun and fundraising

A team effort from last year’s Shelter Island 5K. (Reporter file)

It’s the time of year when the weather turns sharper, pumpkins are on every farm stand — and pumpkin spice in a lot of coffee — Halloween comes into focus, and on Shelter Island, the great October event is the 5K Run/Walk.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, the race will celebrate its 23rd year, bringing together Islanders and greeting guests who run, walk and stand and cheer. It also serves an important purpose for everyone on the East End, raising funds for those suffering from cancers that affect women, and also helping to support their families.

Three organizations benefit from the generosity of sponsors and individuals: The North Fork Breast Health Coalition, Lucia’s Angels and Coalition for Women’s Cancers.

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition works for prevention, early intervention and a cure of breast cancer. It’s an entirely volunteer group that provides grants to people diagnosed with cancer, assisting them to meet multiple needs.

Lucia’s Angels is a beneficiary, formed in honor of Lucia Terzi Bagan, who was helped during her cancer by family and friends. Lucia wanted others to have the support she received. The Angels use money to support women with late stage breast, uterine, cervical and/or ovarian cancer.

Funds have gone for gasoline gift cards, transportation to doctors, house cleaning, groceries, dental work, health insurance and other expenses.

Coalition for Women’s Cancers is a volunteer-driven group that supports women affected by breast, ovarian and uterine cancer, creating a supportive network focused on early detection and improved quality of life.

In addition to money paid by entrants and contributions, there are also raffle tickets sold for gift items, which goes to Lucia’s Angels.

Tickets will be available for a 50/50 Raffle and prizes to East End shops and restaurants with all monies raised benefiting the aforementioned nonprofits.

Restaurants and shops include American Hotel, Shelter Island Slice Pizza, Vine Street Café, Gloria Jewel, Shelter Island Pharmacy and more.

Sponsors include: North Fork Surgery Center, New York Cancer and Blood Specialists, South Ferry, J.W. Piccozzi’s Inc., The Chequit, Eccentric Bagel, WordHampton Public Relations, Saunders/Penelope Moore Reality, Shelter Island Gazette, Shelter Island Reporter, Shelter Island IGA, Shelter Island Graphics, Leon 1909, Sunset Beach Hotel, Pridwin and more.

The race starts at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 and is followed by a barbecue and awards ceremony in the parking lot of Sunset Beach.

For more information email [email protected].

To register online to run or walk, go to https://events.elitefeats.com/22shelterfall.

To make a donation or become a sponsor or volunteer, go to shelterislandfall5k.com/