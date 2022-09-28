Daily Update: 5K set for Oct. 15, Men saved after boat sank off Reel Point
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island’s great autumn race is a go: 23rd annual 5K is for fun and fundraising
Friday Night Dialogue: Peter Waldner, Leah Friedman and the creative spirit
Shelter Island Police Department blotter
Men saved when boat sank off Reel Point
NORTHFORKER
Hidden North Fork: A workout with a view in South Jamesport
Off the Fork: Where to celebrate Halloween around Long Island
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 54.