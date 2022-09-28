Halloween contests for a cause: Scary good fun to beat cancer

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Get a jump on Halloween and join the fight against breast cancer in connection with the Shelter Island 5K race that will be held on Oct. 15.

Arielle Gardner, owner of Little Spoon Floral and Garden Design, has planned Scare-Away-Cancer! — a scarecrow making contest to raise money for the causes supported by the Shelter Island Fall 5K.

Islanders are invited to come to Sylvester Manor on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. and join in the fun of making their own scarecrow.

“There will be prizes and games and a ton of fun to be had,” said Ms. Gardner.

This event is open to everyone – come solo or with your friends or family. Get creative and bring your own design ideas and supplies or choose from a goodie pile of items to make your best scarecrow.

The cost to participate is $30, which will be donated to the Shelter Island Fall 5K in support of breast cancer programs.

“I am very passionate about raising funds and awareness for breast cancer,” said Ms. Gardner, “and with that in mind, my company is hosting some on-Island events to promote the fall 5K.”

If you can’t make it to the Manor, you can still join in on the neighborhood-wide effort to “scare-away-cancer.” Little Spoon Floral and Garden Design will drop a hay bale at your doorstep for you to make your own scarecrow at home and put on your lawn to display.

The cost will be $30 per bale, to raise funds for the breast cancer associations supported by the fall 5K.

On Oct. 15 — race day — the contest team will go around and judge all of the neighborhood’s creations.

First place will win great fall plants to dress up their scarecrow for fall and spring bulbs to plant for beauty come April and May, all provided by Little Spoon Floral and Garden Design.

To join in on the fun email [email protected] or text 631-905-6981 with your address to have your hay bale dropped off at your door.