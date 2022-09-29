Daily Update: Concerns over wastewater project, Federal grant sought to replace house

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Center wastewater project clogged up: Environmentalists, experts, raise concerns

Police Chief and Highway Superintendent make budget cases

Federal grant could fund house replacement

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Sept. 29, 2022

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 29, 2022

Halloween contests for a cause: Scary good fun to beat cancer

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Celebrating the North Fork harvest with our October issue

Scarlett Rose Mindful Day Spa opens in Greenport Village

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today and a high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.