Daily Update: Concerns over wastewater project, Federal grant sought to replace house
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Center wastewater project clogged up: Environmentalists, experts, raise concerns
Police Chief and Highway Superintendent make budget cases
Federal grant could fund house replacement
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Sept. 29, 2022
Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 29, 2022
Halloween contests for a cause: Scary good fun to beat cancer
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Celebrating the North Fork harvest with our October issue
Scarlett Rose Mindful Day Spa opens in Greenport Village
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today and a high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.