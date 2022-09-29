Federal grant could fund house replacement

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Town Board members are contemplating submitting an application for a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDGB) to build a new house to replace the building adjacent to Town Hall purchased several years ago for expanded office space. It currently provides three rental apartments.

Trying to rehabilitate the structure would be impossible, Supervisor Gerry Siller said at Tuesday afternoon’s work session.

Instead, a new structure should be built on the site and if enough funding could be secured, it could continue to provide needed rental apartments, he said.

In recent years, the town has applied for relatively small projects that could secure CDBG money, and received grants of about $13,500.

Money has been used for improvements to the Senior Center kitchen. But Town Board members for several years have contemplated seeking money for a major project.

Board members need to file an application by Dec. 1 for funding that could be coming in 2023 and plan to list projects that might gain funding, but the top priority appears to be replacement of that house next door to Town Hall.

The grants must be for projects serving low- to middle-income residents; senior projects have fit well in that description.

The program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is aimed at building resilient communities by improving infrastructure.

Town Attorney Stephen Kiely outlined the procedures that will be codified for handling acquisitions recommended by the Community Preservation Fund.

Applications can be submitted to the CPF Advisory Board by members of that group, property owners or anyone else interested in recommending a property to be preserved from development.

After CPF members examine a proposal they think would be an attractive addition to sites already preserved by the Town — and in many cases, in partnership with Suffolk County — they would submit information to Town Engineer Joe Finora to evaluate factors that could either move the proposal forward or end exploration. Before a deal is done, it would be subject to a public hearing.

“I know we have several properties in the hopper,” Mr. Kiely said, advising the Town Board to move ahead with adopting necessary steps.

On another front, Councilman Jim Colligan announced that a program to honor longtime Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar by naming the Town Clerk’s office for her is to be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Community Center at 2 p.m.