Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events, Sept. 29, 2022

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Also Wednesdays and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church. If vaccinated, masks are not required, otherwise please wear a mask.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Community Center

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesday,

4 p.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m., Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library, Zoom.

Knitting Club: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Library. silibrary.or

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Meditation: Monday 6:30 p.m.; Thursday 12 noon; Saturday 7 a.m.. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Guided mindfulness meditation. Free; donations accepted.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.or

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Dinner Bell @ Presbyterian Church,

Mondays & Fridays 12 p.m. arrival, 12:15 lunch. Call Sara to sign-up @ 631-749-0805 x3

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN

SEPTEMBER THROUGH JUNE

AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM – Shelter Island Recreation. Wear sneakers for active games. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the youth center, no need for a parent/guardian to be present. All students MUST be picked up at 5 p.m. You must register for this program ahead of time at shelterisland.recdesk.com/Community/Home.Pre-K (4 years old) – 4th grade. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 2:45 – 5 p.m., $10 Per child/per day.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

2K21 Tournament (Ages 12+), 3:30 p.m. It’s basketball time — virtual basketball, that is. Get ready for the game of your life and compete with your friends in our first 2K21 Tournament! Snacks will be provided. Visit silibrary.orto register for this program.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

Children’s Movie Day “Frankenweenie,” 1 p.m. Come watch Frankenweenie and snack on delicious treats. The movie is rated PG and is about an hour and a half long. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Battle of the Brains with Bob DeStefano, 7 p.m. Trivia Master Bob DeStefano returns with another round of “Battle of the Brains.”Test your knowledge in a wide variety of subjects against that of your neighbors. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Author Talk: Chris Pavone, 5 p.m. (In Person & Zoom) Chris Pavone, author of five international thrillers, will discuss his latest book, Two Nights in Lisbon. This book, widely praised by Pavone’s fellow writers, is described by the Wall Street Journal as “clever and sharply written.” This program takes place both in-person and over Zoom. Please specify on the registration page which you are registering for. Visit silibrary.or to register.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

Friday Night Dialogue: Leah Friedman and Peter Waldner, ”I’m 91 Years Old…What Do You Want From Me?”, 7 p.m. Peter Waldner will be talking with local playwright and artist Leah Friedman about her work and life. Leah is an artist who is led by her hand and her heart and inspired by her childhood memories and the holocaust. She is a writer and creates art in many different mediums, including acrylic on canvas.Visit silibrary.or to register.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

SHELTER ISLAND LIBRARY BUDGET VOTE, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Community Room

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

In person; Zoom details at shelterislandtown.us/town-events

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT BOARD

Friday, September 30, 3 to 4 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, October 3, 6 to 8 p.m.

CAPITAL PLANNING & GRANTS COMMITTEE

Tuesday, October 4, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, October 4, 1 to 4 p.m.