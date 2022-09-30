Daily Update: Stony Brook professor to give presentation on wastewater, Q&A with cyber expert
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Town postpones wastewater presentation by Stony Brook professor: Reschedules for Oct. 11
Q&A: Cyber expert explains how residents should protect data
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Counting blessings
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in October
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 30
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.
Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the weekend with temperatures in the low 60s. Skies are expected to clear by Monday morning.