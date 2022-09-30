Daily Update: Stony Brook professor to give presentation on wastewater, Q&A with cyber expert

Christopher Gobler, Ph.D., a professor at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University, voiced concerns at a Town Board work session on placement of wastewater treatment plant. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town postpones wastewater presentation by Stony Brook professor: Reschedules for Oct. 11

Q&A: Cyber expert explains how residents should protect data

Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Counting blessings

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in October

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 30

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the weekend with temperatures in the low 60s. Skies are expected to clear by Monday morning.