A Shelter Island visual feast

Wood Duck gliding on a pond in Mashomack. (Credit: Don Bindler)

Our photographer, Don Bindler, captured images of the magnificent Wood Ducks in Mashomack.

“Fall weather brings color not only to the trees, but also to our local ponds with the arrival of migrating Wood Ducks,” Don said.

(Credit: Don Bindler)

According to the Audubon Field Guide, “Beautiful and unique, this duck of woodland ponds and river swamps has no close relatives, except for the Mandarin Duck of eastern Asia.

“Abundant in eastern North America in Audubon’s time, the Wood Duck population declined seriously during the late 19th century because of hunting and loss of nesting sites.

“Its recovery to healthy numbers was an early triumph of wildlife management.”

Good news and an autumn gift for all.

(Credit: Don Bindler)

Today is a good day for ducks of all sorts, with heavy rain, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian make it to our shores.

The National Service (NWS) is calling for the continuation of heavy rain today, with the possibility of thunderstorms. The high temperature will reach 63 degrees, and the wind will be out of the northeast at 16 mph.

Tonight, it will be windy and wet, according to the NWS, with the rain continuing, with a low temperature of 53. The wind will stay out of the northeast at 14 to 18 mph, but gusting as high as 28 mph.