Daily Update: SCWA rescinds Water Emergency, Times Review Media Group relocating
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
SCWA rescinds Stage 1 Water Emergency, says summer drought should be ‘wake-up call’ for residents
Times Review Media Group to relocate to new office in Mattituck
Suffolk Closeup: County attacked in cyber space
Walking toward victories: Cancer survivor Louise Clark plans to keep her 5K streak alive
Gimme Shelter: October, the month I fell in love with Shelter Island
NORTHFORKER
This oyster farmer’s got game: Basketball legend Sue Wicks follows her family’s ties to the Long Island waterfront
Experience a night of chills and thrills at this exclusive Suffolk Theater event
One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn morning at Dam Pond
In new book, Kara Hoblin celebrates the magic of the East End
Group for the East End is planting native species at Downs Farm Preserve. Here’s how you can help
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.