Daily Update: SCWA rescinds Water Emergency, Times Review Media Group relocating

Signed, sealed and delivered. After months of negotiations Suffolk County Water Authority officials and the Shelter Island Town Board signed a 40-year contract for management of the West Neck Water District in June at Town Hall. Front, from left, Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla, Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, Supervisor Gerry Siller, and SCWA Board Chairman Patrick Halpin. Back, from left, SCWA Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Operations Joseph Pokorny, Town Engineer Joe Finora, West Neck Water Board Chairwoman Lisa Shaw, Councilwoman Meg Larsen and Councilman Jim Colligan. (Credit: Mary Ellen McGayehy)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

SCWA rescinds Stage 1 Water Emergency, says summer drought should be ‘wake-up call’ for residents

Times Review Media Group to relocate to new office in Mattituck

Suffolk Closeup: County attacked in cyber space

Walking toward victories: Cancer survivor Louise Clark plans to keep her 5K streak alive

Gimme Shelter: October, the month I fell in love with Shelter Island

A Shelter Island visual feast

What is that?

NORTHFORKER

This oyster farmer’s got game: Basketball legend Sue Wicks follows her family’s ties to the Long Island waterfront

Experience a night of chills and thrills at this exclusive Suffolk Theater event

One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn morning at Dam Pond

In new book, Kara Hoblin celebrates the magic of the East End

Group for the East End is planting native species at Downs Farm Preserve. Here’s how you can help

Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.