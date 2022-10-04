Daily Update: Teacher bans cell phones in class, Mountain music traditions alive on Shelter Island
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Teacher bans cellphones in class — Says face-to-face teaching crucial to learning
Charity’s Kitchen: Mixing up the best apple crisp
Mountain music is alive on Shelter Island: Coming together around the sweet sound of the dulcimer
Mother Nature defeats Island crew: Gathering of sailors abandon Whitebread regatta
NORTHFORKER
Fall into gardening at Cifarelli’s Nursery
North Fork Dream Home: New construction near Nassau Point Causeway Beach
Experience a night of chills and thrills at this exclusive Suffolk Theater event
WEATHER
Rain is in the forecast today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind could gust as high as 36 mph and the low tonight will be around 55.