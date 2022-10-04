Daily Update: Teacher bans cell phones in class, Mountain music traditions alive on Shelter Island

Students Jackson Rohrei (left) and Leo Dougherty discussed teacher Peter Miedema’s ban on cellphones in the classroom. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Teacher bans cellphones in class — Says face-to-face teaching crucial to learning

Charity’s Kitchen: Mixing up the best apple crisp

Mountain music is alive on Shelter Island: Coming together around the sweet sound of the dulcimer

Mother Nature defeats Island crew: Gathering of sailors abandon Whitebread regatta

NORTHFORKER

Fall into gardening at Cifarelli’s Nursery

North Fork Dream Home: New construction near Nassau Point Causeway Beach

Experience a night of chills and thrills at this exclusive Suffolk Theater event

WEATHER

Rain is in the forecast today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Wind could gust as high as 36 mph and the low tonight will be around 55.