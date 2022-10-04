Fall season at Goat Hill

Ready for fall golfing at Goat Hill. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

As fall approaches and the leaves start to turn the golf season marches on.

Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) remains open until the snow closes us down. The pro shop will have limited hours going forward, but the course is always open using the honor system. Where else can you play for $20.

Walking 9 in the fall is a great way to get outside and enjoy the weather. On the weekends you might see the fire pit roaring. The course is in great shape, so come out play a round or two before the weather shuts us down.

This has been a busy year up at SICC. Our membership has increased significantly for the third year running — thanks for your support.

We’ve made big updates in the clubhouse, with new equipment in the kitchen and new heaters on the porch. We’ve started a new junior program, which got off to a great start, and we have a new golf pro, Eric Schultzel.

The range has been fully updated and the town did a huge preseason cleanup. We continue to make improvements as our membership and guest play continues to grow.

Thanks, everyone, for your continued support. We can’t do it without you.

Closing Member meeting

Sunday, Oct. 9, 1-2 p.m.

Closing Party

Oct. 9, 2-5 p.m.

Great appetizer spread.

Music by Broder & Bogart featuring Sara Mundy

Members free. Guests $20

Flying Goat Restaurant

The restaurant will be closing for the season on Sunday, Oct. 9. The management would like to thank everyone for another great season, and the restaurant will be returning next year.

SICC Info

Website — shelterislandcc.org

Comments, Questions and Suggestions — [email protected]

Pro Shop — 631-749-0416

Hours of Operation — 9-5 weekdays (honor system Wednesday). 8-5 weekends.

Attitude makes the difference