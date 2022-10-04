Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Oct. 4, 2022

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

Following an investigation into violations of an order of protection, Kurt W. Schmalz, 52, of Shelter Island was arrested on Sept. 21 at 10:45 a.m. on an active bench warrant. He was also charged with three counts of criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. Mr. Schmalz was processed, released on his own recognizance and instructed to return to Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date. A new order of protection was issued.

After an investigation of several months regarding the unauthorized use of a credit card account and the theft of money from a financial management account — totaling more than $100,000 — police officers arrested Jazmin M. Acevedo-Rodriguez, 36, of Amityville. She was charged with two felonies — grand larceny in the 2nd degree and identity theft in the 1st degree. Ms. Acevedo-Rodriguez was arraigned in Justice Court, released on her own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date.

Summonses

Luis M. Crespo Avecillas, Maspeth, was ticketed on Manhanset Road on Sept. 26 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Glenn P. Howley, Shelter Island, was given a summons on West Neck Road on Sept. 26 for making an improper/unsafe turn without signaling.

Police issued a ticket to Silvie M. Bohrer, Shelter Island, on Sept. 30 for speeding on New York Avenue — 46 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Iris Y. Zonlight, Shelter Island, was ticketed on Oct. 1 for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Police conducted 17 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops in the Center, Heights, Cartwright, West Neck and Hay Beach on Sept. 26 through Sept. 30 and on Oct. 1 and 2, resulting in 10 warnings and four tickets.

Accidents

Alexandra Melanie Burns, Shelter Island, was driving east on Burns Road on Oct. 1 when a deer ran out on the roadway and hit her vehicle, causing minor (under $1,000) damage to the left front headlight and directional signal.

Other reports

On Sept. 26, Shelter Island police responded to a Suffolk County police report of an alarm in Shorewood. At one location, there was no alarm system and at a second the owner said the alarm was unarmed and he would contact the alarm company.

On Sept. 27, a caller reported being a victim of a financial crime and a suspicious package was found by a caller in West Neck.

Also on Sept. 27, police were told for informational purposes that a man had approached the caller in the Center soliciting masonry work. Police investigated a complaint about a person refusing to leave a Center property.

Wires on the ground were reported in Shorewood and Silver Beach on the 27th. A phone wire was hanging low in one case and Verizon notified. In the other, a power line was down on private property. It was not live and PSEG was called. Wires were also hanging over a Center roadway on the 28th; police tied caution tape to the wires and notified Verizon.

Police were told on Sept. 28 that a speeding SUV in Menantic was creating a problem. An officer said that an extra patrol would be conducted in the area.

A water main break in West Neck was called into Suffolk County Water Authority by police and was repaired the next day.

Also on the 28th, a caller said a patron staying at a West Neck location for several days had refused to leave and had several unsubstantiated reasons for not paying. The caller did not wish to press charges for “theft of services” but completed an affidavit of trespass.

An overhead streetlight was reported not working in West Neck on Sept. 28; the Highway Department was notified. On the 29th, an officer responded to a motorist in the Center whose vehicle could not be started. The problem was a faulty starter; an auto repair company was contacted.

On Sept. 30, the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a possible electric fire and a power outage at a residence in the Center caused when a light bulb broke in an outlet. The outlet had been overloaded, which then caused the breaker to pop.

A caller reported a case of larceny on Oct. 1 — a bicycle was missing from her Center garage; it was subsequently located.

A low-hanging cable wire across a Center roadway was called in on Oct. 2; Cablevision was notified.

While on patrol on the 2nd, an officer noticed a vehicle in a Center parking lot with its lights off. A person sleeping inside the vehicle was advised about Town regulations regarding camping/sleeping on Town property. On that date, a dinghy washed ashore in Silver Beach; it was secured to a stake on the beach until the owner could retrieve it.

A caller in Longview told police that a person, possibly riding on a scooter, was shining a flashlight toward two residences across the street; the person made two passes and then left. The area was canvassed with negative results.

In other incidents: police responded to three lost and found reports; conducted a well-being check; provided two lift assists; and investigated two 911 calls.

Alarms

A home alarm on Ram Island was set off on Sept. 25; police responded and found the residence secure.

The SIFD answered a fire alarm in the Center on the 28th; it had been activated by construction in the basement.

Animals

An injured turkey reported in the Center was gone when the animal control officer (ACO) arrived.

Two dogs at large in Longview were found next door where they lived. A dog wandered into Town Hall but had left when police arrived. A dog loose in Menantic and two others in the Center were reunited with their owners by the ACO.

An injured deer in the Center was put down by police.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 26, 28, 29 and Oct. 1 2. Two people were taken to Southampton Hospital on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1.