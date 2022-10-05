Daily Update: Be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, Latest Shelter Island police blotter
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
The Spotted Lanternfly: Beautiful, but a dangerous pest
Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Oct. 4, 2022
NORTHFORKER
Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale
Take a look inside the Bungalow Nofo: a Mattituck rental home made from reclaimed lumber and materials
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a chance for showers and a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.