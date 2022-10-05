Daily Update: Be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, Latest Shelter Island police blotter 

(Credit: Christine Kelly-Smimmo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

The Spotted Lanternfly: Beautiful, but a dangerous pest

Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Oct. 4, 2022

Fall season at Goat Hill

NORTHFORKER

Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale

Take a look inside the Bungalow Nofo: a Mattituck rental home made from reclaimed lumber and materials

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a chance for showers and a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.